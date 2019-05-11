9th inmate to die at Cuyahoga County Jail this year identified

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The inmate who died Friday at the Cuyahoga County Jail has been identified.

The coroner’s office identified the inmate as Nicholas Colbert, 36.

Colbert was jailed on a drug possession charge.

Cuyahoga County spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan says the inmate was brought to the jail Wednesday and had been moved to a pod for military veterans a few hours before he was found unresponsive in his cell Friday afternoon.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Cuyahoga County Corrections Center continues to receive scrutiny because of its high inmate death rate and a U.S. Marshal’s Service report released last November calling conditions inside the downtown jail unsafe and inhumane.

Eight inmates died between June and December of last year.

**Continuing coverage**