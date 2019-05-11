9th inmate to die at Cuyahoga County Jail in a year identified

Posted 1:57 pm, May 11, 2019, by and , Updated at 02:19PM, May 11, 2019

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The inmate who died Friday at the Cuyahoga County Jail has been identified.

The coroner’s office identified the inmate as Nicholas Colbert, 36.

Colbert was jailed on a drug possession charge.

Cuyahoga County spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan says the inmate was brought to the jail Wednesday and had been moved to a pod for military veterans a few hours before he was found unresponsive in his cell Friday afternoon.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Cuyahoga County Corrections Center continues to receive scrutiny because of its high inmate death rate and a U.S. Marshal’s Service report released last November calling conditions inside the downtown jail unsafe and inhumane.

Eight inmates died between June and December of last year.

**Continuing coverage**

Related stories
Google Map for coordinates 41.501608 by -81.697287.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.