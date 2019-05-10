Woman charged with OVI after rear-ending police cruiser, injuring officer appears in court

BRATENAHL, Ohio — A woman charged in an accident involving a Bratenahl police cruiser appeared in court Friday.

Natisha Carter, 27, faces charges of driving under the influence in the case.

According to police, around 3:20 a.m. May 5, a driver slammed into a Bratenahl police cruiser on Interstate 90 near Eddy Road. The officer had his emergency light activated.

Troopers say the driver traveled across two lanes of the interstate before it hit the cruiser.

Bratenahl officer Tim O’Haire was transported to University Hospitals in Euclid for minor injuries, according to a press release from the highway patrol.

Troopers say Carter was driving under the influence of alcohol and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers say Carter was also treated for minor injuries.