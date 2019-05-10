× Wanted man arrested after failed dine and dash at Ashtabula County pizza place

ASHTABULA TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A man with outstanding warrants for his arrest tried to dine and dash at a pizza place, the Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office says.

Deputies were called to Max’s Pizza on North Ridge East in Ashtabula Township on May 4 for a disturbance. Employees said a man, identified as Christopher Foster, 39, refused to pay for his meal so they blocked him from leaving.

According to the police report, Foster ordered and ate, then told an employee that another customer would pay for it. The woman denied knowing him or offering to buy his food.

Foster told deputies he had no intention of paying. The cost of the meal was $12.

As deputies were placing him in the cruiser, they found a plastic straw “tooter” with drug residue in Foster’s pocket, the report said. That’s when dispatch found there were numerous warrants for his arrest, including some with nationwide extradition.

Foster was charged with petty theft and drug paraphernalia.