The perfect team on the I-Team: Unforgettable stories of Peggy and Ed Gallek

This month marks 40 years of the FOX 8 I-Team investigating, asking tough questions, and uncovering unforgettable stories.

But never before has there been a team, within the team: husband and wife investigative reporters Ed and Peggy Gallek.

Together, they have exposed so-called puppy mills, revealed secrets behind traffic camera tickets, and raised questions about classes for permits to carry guns.

Indeed, discussions about a story might happen on the drive to and from work, as easily as it might happen at the Justice Center in downtown Cleveland doing research.

Peggy joined FOX 8 in 2012 and Ed in 2015.

Both have broken countless stories, asked public officials hard questions, and acted as a watch dog for your tax dollars.

In many ways, they are carrying on the Fox 8 tradition built over 40 years -- doing it together.

