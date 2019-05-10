Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman to graduate from Kent State this weekend

KENT, Ohio– Add another item to Julian Edelman’s growing list of accomplishments: college graduate.

The Super Bowl LIII MVP will graduate from Kent State University on Saturday.

“I want to set a great example for my daughter, and complete a promise I made to my parents over 10 years ago,” Edelman posted on Twitter.

This Saturday, I will be walking with my fellow Kent State graduates. Completing what I started back in 06. I want to set a great example for my daughter, and complete a promise I made to my parents over 10 years ago. To my fellow Golden Flash graduates, Congratulations! #LetsGo pic.twitter.com/4aWQwEDPnF — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) May 9, 2019

Edelman started at quarterback for the Golden Flashes from 2006 to 2008.

He was selected in the seventh round of the 2009 NFL Draft by the New England Patriots. He’s a three-time Super Bowl Champion with 10 catches for 141 yards in the Patriots’ win over the Rams, earning him the MVP trophy.