Study shows Americans have a tough time making friends

When was the last time you made a new friend?

If it’s been a while, you are not alone.

A new OnePoll study finds the average American hasn’t made a new friend in five years.

According to the poll, 45-percent of adults said it’s too hard to befriend someone new.

One of the biggest reasons people having trouble making friends is that 42-percent consider themselves shy or introverted.

Other reasons included not having enough social hobbies, moving to a new city, and commitments to family.

The average American says they have 16 friends — three of which they consider “friends for life.”