Study: Backseats of Uber, Lyft vehicles carry more germs than toilet seats, toothbrush holders

SAN FRANCISCO — Do you instinctively hop into the backseat when your Uber or Lyft pulls up? Well, new research may have you rethinking that decision.

According to a study conducted by insurance company Netquote, new research shows that the average rideshare vehicle has about 219 times as many germs as the average taxi.

Analysts also say these backseats are nearly three times dirtier than the average toothbrush holder and contain more than 35,000 times more germs than the average toilet seat.

Most of the germs were reportedly found on the window buttons and seat belts.

On average, researchers found more than 5 million colony-forming units per square inch on the tiny buttons and more than 1 million colony-forming units per square inch on the seat belts.

The Netquote study examined three rideshare vehicles, three taxis and three rental cars.