Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse to close through September

CLEVELAND– Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will closed its doors on Saturday as work continues on the two-year, $185 million transformation project.

The facility, previously called the Quicken Loans Arena, will reopen for the Black Keys concert on Sept. 30.

“With Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse closed for the summer, work will move inside and touch virtually every area of the interior of the building, which will include eight new fan hospitality destinations, wider and more spacious concourses, the latest cutting-edge technology, new specialty food and beverage experiences and much more,” a news release said on Friday.

The new facade, made up of more than 1,400 pieces of glass on the north side of the building, is almost complete.

The box office is closed starting Saturday while the team shop is closed starting May 15.

