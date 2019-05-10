× Plans in the works to build homes on former Geauga Lake property

AURORA, Ohio — Plans are in the works for the former Geauga Lake property.

Aurora Mayor Ann Womer Benjamin confirmed to FOX 8 News that Pulte Group has submitted plans to the City of Aurora to develop acreage on the Aurora side of the property.

Mayor Benjamin said the plans include houses, condos, commercial development and public parkland.

“I am pleased that a single developer is interested in this acreage, about 245 acres, and is presenting a comprehensive plan consistent with our zoning. I also am excited at the prospect of an additional city-owned park in a beautiful area on the north side of Treat Road,” the mayor said in a statement.

The proposal is on the planning commission’s agenda to be discussed on May 15.

Geauga Lake, known for rides like the Big Dipper, the Double Loop and the Raging Wolf Bobs, closed in 2007. Its water park, Wildwater Kingdom, continued to operate until 2016.

Geauga Lake was owned at times by Six Flags and Cedar Fair, the company behind Cedar Point. In 1970, SeaWorld Ohio opened on the other side of the lake. That portion of the park eventually became Wildwater Kingdom.

