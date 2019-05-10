× Ohio State offering season ticket plans to general public for first time

COLUMBUS, Ohio– Ohio State University will offer season ticket plans to the general public for the first time.

The full-season packages go on sale on Monday and the flexible packages go on sale in June.

“We understand this new ticket marketplace and that fans want options,” said Diana Sabau, deputy director of athletics. “We have inventory and so we want to respond to the needs of Buckeye Nation. We realize it can be difficult to commit to a full season ticket, so we want to provide numerous ticket buying alternatives to make Ohio State games more accessible to more fans.”

Season ticket holders also have access to postseason games.

Flex Pass

100 percent digital plan with seat location sent to your mobile phone the Friday before the game

A unique seat location for each game, ensuring various viewpoints/experiences for the games

A limited number of four-game packages priced at $249

Includes Florida Atlantic, Miami, Michigan State and Maryland games

On sale June 17

Rush Plan

A unique seat location for each game

Customers will know seat locations prior to purchasing the plan

Full ticket management options (mobile entry, transfer to friends, post for sale on Ohio State TicketExchange)

Three-game packages priced at $327

Includes Miami, Maryland and Wisconsin games

On sale June 24

Blitz Plan

A unique seat location for each game

Customers will know seat locations prior to purchasing the plan

Full ticket management options (mobile entry, transfer to friends, post for sale on Ohio State TicketExchange)

Three-game packages priced at $297

Includes Florida Atlantic, Cincinnati and Michigan State games

On sale June 24

For more information and to purchase tickets, click here