CLEVELAND- Amanda Berry and FOX 8 are working together to help locate missing people across Northeast Ohio.

Reginald McDuffie Jr., 14, was last seen leaving his Cleveland home April 28.

He is 5'6" and has a scar on his neck.

If you know information on Reggie's whereabouts please call 216-623-3138.

