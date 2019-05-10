Massillon journalism students travel to Chicago to meet new mayor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MASSILLON, Ohio-- Journalism students at Washington High School thought it would be neat to interview a famous alumni: the new mayor of Chicago.

They never dreamed she would invite them to the Windy City.

"It started as a joke," said Harlee Christner, a student at the high school. "We didn't think she would agree to it or even invite us."

David Lee Morgan Jr., the journalism teacher at the high school, said he had some students contact the election committee of Lori Lightfoot, Chicago's newly elected mayor, and she invited the class to attend her inauguration May 20.

Lightfoot graduated from Washington High School in 1980.

"It's awesome, honestly," said Madolyn Manack, a student who will be going on the trip. "It's historic. What she is doing is great."

Morgan said the school district's administration, including the high school principals and superintendent, are extremely supportive and helped make sure the students would be able to make the trip.