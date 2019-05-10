× Ireland’s first ever alcohol-free bar officially open

COUNTY LIMERICK, Ireland — Ireland has opened it’s first alcohol-free bar in the entire country.

According to the Limerick Leader, The Nuns Room was unveiled Friday and will cater to the needs of non-drinkers, as well as “anyone who wants to have a social evening and drive home without the usual stresses that are involved with going to a pub in a rural area.”

The bar’s owner told he believes there is a massive marker for this type of establishment, saying there are plenty of people who want to just get out of the house and enjoy or drink or nice meal.

The bar’s name was reportedly inspired by the building’s history.

“By coincidence, the bar was the very room that the nuns in the convent used to chill out in after a hard day’s work,” bar owner John told the newspaper.

John said there’s been a change in drinking culture throughout the country which promoted his decision to venture into the business of non-alcoholic drinks.

“From the research we are doing, we found out that all the big drinks companies are now spending a fortune researching low alcohol and zero alcohol drinks – they are not doing that for nothing so they know it’s coming, they know it’s down the tracks,” he reportedly said.

There will be a range of beverages available at the bar including non-alcoholic beers, wines, spirits and cocktails. They will also serve high quality fruit based drinks, juices, protein shakes, health and wellness drinks, coffee and tea.

The Nuns Room has officially opened to the public and will serve customers every Friday beginning at 5 p.m. The bar welcomes children and can be booked for private functions.

According to Eater, there are multiple sober bars across the United States, including, but not limited to, non-alcoholic bars in in Maine, Illinois, Michigan and New York.