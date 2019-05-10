× I-Team: Another inmate from Cuyahoga County jail has died

CLEVELAND– Another inmate from the Cuyahoga County Jail has died.

The FOX 8 I-Team reports the man was found unresponsive in his jail cell Friday afternoon.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His death is under investigation.

The county says the inmate had been brought in this week for drug possession and had gone through the new system of medical screenings, part of reforms after a series of inmate deaths at the jail.

**Continuing coverage**