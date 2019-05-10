Highway patrol visits Cleveland school to honor fallen trooper

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to honor the legacy of fallen Trooper Kenneth Velez by giving back to the community he loved to serve.

About a dozen troopers from across Cleveland gathered at Almira Elementary School to spread kindness to students in classrooms and during lunch.

Trooper Velez was hit and killed in 2016 during a routine traffic stop.

Trooper Velez’s badge was 511. Around this time every year, they work to remember their friend who often went above and beyond the call of duty when it came to being a public servant.

Continuing coverage of this story here