WATCH LIVE: Giraffe calf joins rest of herd outdoors at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo

CLEVELAND, Ohio — A new baby giraffe at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will join the rest of his herd Friday morning at the Ben Gogolick Giraffe Encounter.

The giraffe was born April 15.

When he was born he weighed around 101 pounds and stood 6 feet tall.

Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will also be announcing details on the public’s chance to help name the calf in the coming weeks.

We will be LIVE streaming the baby giraffe and the zoo’s baby naming announcement at around 10 a.m. this morning.

**Read more on the zoo, here**