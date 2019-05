Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Rachel Brown & The Beatnik Playboys filled the Fox 8 studio with their unique soulful country/blues music and some great Patsy Cline cover songs. Rachel Brown is known for her terrific Patsy Cline tribute shows and she shared a few of those with us this morning. Click here to learn more about Rachel Brown & The Beatnik Playboys and see their upcoming show schedule.

