Fire hydrant in middle of Cleveland sidewalk removed

CLEVELAND– Residents on Ohio Avenue on Cleveland’s east side complained that the placement of a fire hydrant in the middle of the sidewalk was a safety hazard.

On Friday, the contractor returned to the neighborhood to removed the hydrant and a second of the sidewalk.

The Cleveland Water Department said the contractor decided the tree lawn was too narrow after the original hydrant was hit by a car. The contractor agree to cover the cost of moving it closer to the street so there will be no added cost to taxpayers, according to the water department.

