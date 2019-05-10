Fire hydrant in middle of Cleveland sidewalk removed

Posted 1:11 pm, May 10, 2019, by

CLEVELAND– Residents on Ohio Avenue on Cleveland’s east side complained that the placement of a fire hydrant in the middle of the sidewalk was a safety hazard.

On Friday, the contractor returned to the neighborhood to removed the hydrant and a second of the sidewalk.

The Cleveland Water Department said the contractor decided the tree lawn was too narrow after the original hydrant was hit by a car. The contractor agree to cover the cost of moving it closer to the street so there will be no added cost to taxpayers, according to the water department.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.