FOX 8 and Kaulig Giving is saluting Ron Sluga as one of 'Cleveland's Own.'

When he was 22, Ron became a valuable sideman for a variety of Cleveland bands.

He even toured the country with Polka king Frankie Yankovic and was inducted into the Cleveland Polka Hall of Fame in 2005.

Now in his 80s, you can continue to find Ron on stage.

