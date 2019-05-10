× Cleveland Police Department changing recruitment practices to appeal to more experienced applicants

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Police Department is changing the way they bring on new officers, hoping to appeal to more experienced job applicants.

For the first time in the department’s history, they are considering the experience applicants gained through another academy in Ohio when putting them through their own academy.

The Cleveland Police Department has their own academy that potential officers go through over a seven-month period. Now, if an applicant has already gone through an academy in Ohio, that process will be a whole lot faster.

To be a police officer in Ohio, you must have an OPOTA certification; Ohio Peace Officers Academy. Prior to the latest change, even if someone had their OPOTA certification and they were applying for a job with Cleveland PD, they had to complete the entire academy.

Now, if an applicant already has their OPOTA certification, they will go through an abbreviated academy with Cleveland PD. This abbreviated academy will only be about 12 to 14 weeks, as opposed to 7 months. It is a change the department thinks will be appealing to applicants that have already gone through an academy.

“It’s just really opening up opportunities. Again, a lot of folks who have already received their OPOTA certification just could not fathom, going through a whole other academy; going over the same things they had just completed or have completed in the last few years,” said Sergeant Charmin Leon speaking on the benefit of this historic move.

