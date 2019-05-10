Chilly Saturday to kick off your Mother’s Day weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- CHILLY! That’s pretty much sums up our Mother’s Day Weekend.

Friday night high pressure builds in, clearing out some of our cloud cover and keeping us dry. Temperatures will dip down into the low 40’s for most with a few locations in the upper 30’s.

A mix of sun and clouds Saturday with clouds increasing late in the day. Temperatures will range around 50 along the lake shore to around 60 well inland. Heading to Cedar Point? Grab your jacket! A chilly opening day. Leave the rain gear behind at best a passing sprinkle cannot be ruled out near closing.

Unfortunately, Mother’s Day includes the chance of showers with about 40% coverage. Highs will be in the upper 50’s. Also, there are no major warm-ups in sight.

Long range temperature outlook calls for temperatures to trend slightly below normal this weekend through the middle of next week.

