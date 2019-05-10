Cedar Point opens for the season on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio-- It's almost roller coast season in Ohio! Cedar Point opens for the year at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

Daily admission is $55.99 on weekends and $49.99 on weekdays, with season passes starting at $146. More information on tickets here.

Visitors will find new food options, including Hugo's Italian Kitchen and BackBeatQue. But fans will have to wait a bit longer to check out the newest attraction, Forbidden Frontier. It opens May 25, and features challenges and group competitions.

Cedar Point is also hosting Monster Jam Thunder Alley from May 18 to June 30. It's free with park admission.

