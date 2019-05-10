Cavaliers open sensory room at Cleveland school

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers are opening a sensory room at Westropp Elementary School.

The new room features bean bag chairs, a bubble wall, a trampoline and a swing. It will be unveiled on Friday at 1 p.m. with the help of the Cavs mascots.

The Cavs partnered with KultureCity in 2017 to make Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse the first certified sensory inclusive arena in the NBA. The non-profit worked with the Cleveland Indians, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to make those facilities inclusive as well.