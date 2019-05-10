Cavaliers open sensory room at Cleveland school

Posted 12:45 pm, May 10, 2019, by , Updated at 01:17PM, May 10, 2019

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers are opening a sensory room at Westropp Elementary School.

The new room features bean bag chairs, a bubble wall, a trampoline and a swing. It will be unveiled on Friday at 1 p.m. with the help of the Cavs mascots.

The Cavs partnered with KultureCity in 2017 to make Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse the first certified sensory inclusive arena in the NBA. The non-profit worked with the Cleveland Indians, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame to make those facilities inclusive as well.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.