AKRON, Ohio -- A 6-year-old child was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a house fire in Akron.

According to the Akron Fire Department, the fire broke out near Iroquois and Laffer avenues around 7 p.m. Thursday.

The child was found in the basement of the home. The entire family was home at the time of the fire, but it's unclear if they were all inside at the time.

No other family members were injured.

The home is a complete loss. A cause hasn't yet been determined.

