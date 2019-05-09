× Woman accused of breaking dancer’s nose at Hustler Club

CLEVELAND– A dancer at Hustler Club Cleveland suffered a broken nose during an altercation early Friday morning.

Alysia Smith, 30, of Tallahassee, Florida, was arrested for felonious assault and taken to the Cuyahoga County Corrections Center.

According to the police report, Smith walked into the changing room and blindsided the victim by punching her in the face. The 35-year-old victim told police she was trapped in the corner of the room and could not get away while Smith continued to hit her.

Another woman arrived and broke up the assault. Smith told officers she acted in self-defense.

Security video showed Smith was the aggressor, according to police.

The victim was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment of a broken nose.