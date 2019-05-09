‘We lost our confidence in people’: Couple speaks out after being robbed at Brooklyn Heights Cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland police are looking for two suspects accused of stealing from a woman who was visiting a relative’s grave.

Marie and Steve Hudgins of Parma Heights went to the Brooklyn Heights Cemetery on April 20 to visit Steve’s mother’s grave.

“It was Holy Saturday. I saw someone approaching from a distance, 150 feet, walking towards us on the road and I didn’t think much about it,” said Marie.

That’s because the two were focused on precious moments of reflection and decorating their mother’s grave before Easter.

“We walked further away from the car, stopped at his mother’s grave site, said a prayer, left the flowers and when we came back to the car and opened the door, everything was gone,” said Marie.

Marie’s purse, their phones, their son’s phone and his iPad were stolen.

Surveillance photos captured a male and female suspect on camera.

“Needless to say we lost our confidence in people. One bad experience like that can overshadow the weekend,” said Marie.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Second District Police.

Continuing coverage, here.