VIDEO: Dancing 5-year-old captures hearts during preschool graduation

LEBANON, Ohio — One five-year-old was quite the shining star at her preschool graduation.

According to her grandmother, 5-year-old Lily loves to dance and she had no hesitations dancing her heart out Wednesday during her the ceremony.

Take a look:

Lily wants to play the violin and dance like violinist, singer and songwriter Lyndsey Sterling who performs a variety of music styles, including classical, pop, rock and electronic dance music.

Lily loves to sing at church and has a very well rounded music taste. Some of her favorites include Alabama, Nights in White Satin, Bridge Over Troubled Water and everything from the Disney Trolls soundtrack.