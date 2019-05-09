Two cases of drivers going the wrong way. Law enforcement say both were sober

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Police in Cleveland and Euclid are investigating two separate incidents of drivers going the wrong way. What makes it so unusual is that in both cases law enforcement determined the drivers were sober.

The first happened around 12:30 a.m. at the W. 25 St. and Fulton Ave. exit ramp to I-71 south. A Cleveland Metropolitan Housing Authority officer was exiting the highway and came across a wrong-way driver entering the highway on the exit ramp.

The driver was stopped and the exit ramp was closed while they investigated. The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to do a sobriety check. After several tests, it was determined the driver was sober.

The driver was cited, turned around, and allowed to continue on his way.

The second incident happened in Euclid around 1:45 a.m. A woman went around a road closed sign at E. 222 St. and Crystal Ave.

Because of construction, E. 222 St. is one way. The woman was traveling in the opposite direction and crashed into an asphalt machine that was parked in the construction zone.

Euclid police conducted several sobriety tests and determined the woman was sober.

Euclid police said the driver was cited. She was not injured.