Star-Spangled Spectacular in downtown Cleveland moved to August

CLEVELAND– The annual Star-Spangled Spectacular in downtown Cleveland will be delayed until August because of the MLB All-Star Game.

The Cleveland Orchestra event is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 9 p.m. on Mall B, located on St. Clair Avenue between the Global Center for Health Innovation and Cleveland Public Auditorium.

“We are proud to be Cleveland’s Orchestra and to bring together our diverse community through this annual tradition,” said André Gremillet, President and CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra, in a news release on Thursday.

“We are proud to represent Cleveland to audiences across the world, and this free event — complete with fireworks, food trucks, and marvelous music — is the perfect way for The Cleveland Orchestra to show its love for this community.”

The event is typically held around the Fourth of July. This year, All-Star Game activities, including the Play Ball Back at the Huntington Convention Center, run from July 5 to July 9.

In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to Cleveland Public Auditorium.