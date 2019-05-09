Sandusky man claims spider caused car crash

SANDSUKY, Ohio– A spider is to blame for a car crash in Sandusky Wednesday afternoon.

A 21-year-old man was driving south on Tiffin Avenue when he hit the curb, drove through the bus stop and ending back on the road, Sandusky police said. The Sandusky Transit System shelter was completely destroyed.

The driver told police a spider in the car caused him to crash, according to the record’s office.

He was taken to Firelands Regional Medical Center for his injuries. No one else was injured.

The man faces a charge of failure to control.