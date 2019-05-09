× REPORT: Former OSU coach Zach Smith arrested after altercation at elementary school

POWELL, Ohio — Former Ohio State University assistant football coach Zach Smith was arrested after an altercation at his children’s elementary school, according to WBNS.

Smith reportedly got into a confrontation with staff at Scioto Ridge Elementary School Thursday around 3:10 p.m. when he was not allowed to pick up his children.

A deputy with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident and confirmed that Smith was in violation of a civil protection order, according to the news outlet.

The protection order was put in place in last year after his ex-wife, Courtney Smith alleged her husband shoved her against a wall and put his hands around her neck in 2015. The order, signed July 20, 2018, is effective until 2023 and prohibits him from going within 500 feet of her.

According to WBNS, Courtney was at the elementary school Thursday and Smith was not supposed to pick the kids up until after 6 p.m.

Smith was arrested and taken to the Delaware County Jail. He was charged with a misdemeanor for violating the protection order.

Smith was fired from his position at Ohio State in July after Courtney was granted domestic protection.

