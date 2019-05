Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The leftover rain will diminish gradually overnight into your Friday morning.

Unfortunately, Mother’s Day includes the chance of showers with about 30% coverage. Highs will be in the 60s. Also, there are no major warm-ups in sight.

Long range temperature outlook calls for temperatures to trend slightly below normal this weekend through the middle of next week.