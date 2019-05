PAINESVILLE, Ohio– The Painesville Police Department is working to locate a woman and her three children.

Alexis S. Mason is 35 years old. She is 5 foot 8 and weighs 250 pounds.

Police are also looking for her two sons, 17-year-old Alex Flowers and 15-year-old Alexavier Flowers, as well as her daughter, 14-year-old Alexiana Flowers.

Details about the case were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 440-392-5840.