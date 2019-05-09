× Ohio woman arrested after allegedly breaking into home, petting dog, washing dishes

HAMDEN, Ohio — A woman was arrested after allegedly breaking into a house and making herself a little too comfortable in the family’s home.

According to the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office, Cheyenne Ewing snuck into the Hamden home Monday morning and sat on the couch.

She then allegedly started to pet the family’s dog before washing the dishes and leaving the residence.

The victim told authorities she did not know Ewing and had not invited her into the home. She also stated Ewing was “acting very strange.”

While interviewing the victim, deputies received word that a woman matching Ewing’s description was wandering around the neighborhood and knocking on doors.

Deputies located Ewing, who “appeared to the under the influence of narcotics,” and arrested her. She reportedly provided officials with a fake name and stated she had been awake for two days.

She was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail and charged with burglary. Her bond hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.