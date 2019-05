COLUMBUS, Ohio — An ODOT crew narrowly escaped being hit by a semi down near Columbus on Thursday.

According to ODOT, the crew was patching potholes on US 23 in Marion when a tractor-trailer struck their equipment.

Fortunately, the workers were able to get out of the way just in time. No serious injuries were reported.

ODOT shared photos of the crash on Facebook to remind drivers to “slow down or move over” as required by law.