More than 1,000 guns seized from a home in upscale neighborhood of LA

LOS ANGELES — More than 1,000 guns were found Wednesday in a home in the upscale Los Angeles neighborhood Holmby Hills.

Agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and LA Police Department officers served a search warrant in an investigation of someone suspected of manufacturing and selling illegal firearms, LAPD Officer Jeff Lee said.

A man was placed under arrest at the scene for violating Penal Code 30600, California’s law regarding assault weapons and .50 BMG (Browning Machine Gun) rifles. It prohibits the manufacture, distribution, transportation, importation and sale of any assault rifle or .50 BMG rifles, except in specific circumstances, according to the California Legislature.

In aerial footage from the scene, hundreds of guns are seen scattered out on what appears to be blankets in the driveway. The weapons range from handguns to rifles. Police can be seen taking inventory.

In a news conference, Lt. Chris Ramirez, LAPD, said, “I have never seen so many weapons in my career of 31 years. So it’s such a big arsenal like this in the residence and this type of neighborhood. It’s kind of astounding. So the good thing is now this neighborhood is very clear of these weapons. Weapons that could have ended up in the wrong hands.”

“The weapons were found throughout the house. Just either, my description that I received was that they were laid out in various rooms and some were stashed and some were just in plain sight throughout various rooms. This is a big residence and there were throughout various rooms,” Ramirez said.

ATF spokeswoman Ginger Colbrun said in a written statement that authorities were anonymously tipped off that someone was “conducting illegal firearms transaction outside the scope of the federal firearm license that the individual possess.” Along with the weapons, firearm manufacturing equipment and tools were also found at the home.

In 2015, LAPD seized 1,200 guns, seven tons of ammunition and $230,000 in cash from a home. The owner had died of natural causes and was found in his SUV outside. At that time it was considered one of the largest weapon’s seizure from one home, the LAPD said.