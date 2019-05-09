MLB, Rock Hall challenges baseball fans to remix ‘Take Me Out to the Ball Game’ ahead of All-Star Week

CLEVELAND — Can you make the best remix? The 2019 All-Star game is just two months away and Major League Baseball is challenging fans to showcase their musical talent.

They’re looking for baseball lovers to put their own “personal flair” on the classic song Take Me Out to the Ball Game.

The contest, appropriately called MLB Remix, requires fans to submit their own version of the song online by 11:59 p.m. on June 13.

Contestants must create a URL link to their song by using a public platform such as SoundCloud or YouTube. Then they must share it on Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #MLBRemix.

Songs can also be submitted on MLB’s website.

The song entries will be judged by a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame committee.

Winners will receive a trip to the All-Star Game, including airfare and lodging, as well as admission to other festivities. These include the Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby and MLB All-Star Sunday featuring the MLB All-Star Celebrity Softball Game and the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game.

The winner will also get a chance to perform their version of the song on stage at Play-Ball Park.

