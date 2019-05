Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND- FOX 8 and Amanda Berry are working together to help reunite missing individuals with their loved ones.

Olivia Cotton Jr., 15, was last seen April 23 on Cleveland's east side.

She is 5' 3" and was wearing a blue shirt, light blue jeans and all white Nike Air Force Ones.

Olivia is a sophomore at Cleveland Central Catholic High School.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-3138.

