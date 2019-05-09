× Man arrested after officer-involved shooting on Cleveland’s east side

CLEVELAND — Officials are investigating after an early morning officer-involved shooting on Cleveland’s east side.

Around 5 a.m. Thursday near the 500 block of E. 99th Street officers saw a car driving erratically, according to Cleveland police.

The officers reportedly followed the vehicle down a dead end street, without sirens or police lights on. Officials said they were not actively engaged in a pursuit.

Officers then exited their car to investigate.

The vehicle then stopped at the dead end. A woman exited the car and ran up a driveway, police say.

After letting the woman out, the vehicle allegedly turned around and struck a parked vehicle. Then the driver, later identified as 34-year-old Myron Lashawn William Leeth, accelerated, striking a zone car, and then backed up, striking two zone cars again.

Police say Leeth then drove towards officers standing on the curb. At that time one officer fired his weapon. Leeth was not struck.

Leeth then complied with officers’ commands and was arrested. He was taken to University Hospitals for treatment prior to being booked at the Cuyahoga County Jail.

No officers were injured during this incident.

Per Division protocol, the Cleveland Division of Police Use of Deadly Force Investigation Team is investigating.