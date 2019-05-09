× Lorain mayor announces resignation: ‘This decision has been agonizing’

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain Mayor Chase Ritenauer announced on Twitter on Thursday that he will be resigning.

Ritenauer, who ran for mayor in 2011, said he had a difficult decision to make 8 years later. “What’s important has completely changed as have my priorities. While I love Lorain and the work we are doing, more important to me right now are nights, weekends and a position that has more definitive boundaries for my family and me. My wife has only known me as a mayor. I do not want that for my daughter in these early, important years.”

Mayor Ritenauer said his resignation will be effective on May 31. He called the decision “agonizing and perhaps the most difficult one of my career. ”

**Read his entire tweet, below**