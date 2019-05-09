LIVE: Shots fired at erratic driver who rammed Cleveland police cruisers



CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police are on the scene of an accident involving several Cleveland Police Department cruisers.

The crash happened at East 99th Street and St. Clair Thursday morning.

According to police union president Jeff Follmer, officers were following an erratic driver, who then hit several cruisers.

Officers fired at the suspect. It’s not clear if he was hit by gunfire.

The suspect was taken into custody and transferred to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

