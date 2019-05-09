Driver in crash that killed Beachwood teacher, woman in Shaker Heights pleads not guilty

A man charged in a crash that claimed two lives in Shaker Heights appeared in court Thursday.

Sanford Doss, 31, faces charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and aggravated vehicular assault. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in court and was issued $100,000 bond.

Police say Doss ran a red light at the intersection of South Woodland and Warrensville Center road and hit an Uber driver’s vehicle.

The crash killed Gugick and Becker, who were in the back seat. Gugick was a beloved high school math teacher.

Doss has multiple driving violations on his record.