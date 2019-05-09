From heartbreak to hope: A local couple shares their emotional journey to parenthood

Posted 8:35 am, May 9, 2019

PARMA- For some couples it is a dream to expand their families and welcome a little one  into the world.

But sometimes the journey to becoming parents can be extremely emotional and difficult.

That is the case for Lianna and Dan Madigan of Parma.  Lianna and Dan have suffered 6 heartbreaking miscarriages and had made the decision to try adoption through Cleveland Catholic Charities.

Little did the Madigans know, a surprise blessing would come and help them fulfill their dream of becoming parents.

Fox 8's Kristi Capel has their story  in the video above.

