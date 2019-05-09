Fox Recipe Box: Almond-Crusted Salmon Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- This salad is both refreshing and healthy! Cheesecake Factory's Scott Genberg showed Fox 8's Stefani Schaefer how an almond crust and fresh lemon dressing enhance a piece of salmon to create a delicious Spring salad.

Almond Crust

2 oz. Almonds, toasted, chopped into very small pieces

1/4 oz. Parmesan Cheese, finely grated

1 Tbl. Fresh Herb Blend*

1/2 Tbl. Lemon Zest, minced

Pinch Kosher Salt

Pinch Black Pepper, ground

Place all the ingredients into a mixing bowl and toss together until evenly blended.

Personal choice of herbs (all finely chopped) may be used for this recipe.

Lemon Dressing

1 cup Extra Virgin Olive Oil

1/2 cup Lemon Juice, freshly squeezed by hand

1 tsp. Granulated Sugar

1 tsp. Kosher Salt

1/2 tsp. Black Pepper, ground

Place all the ingredients into a mixing bowl, stirring to incorporate.

Keep refrigerated until needed.

Almond-Crusted Salmon Salad

2 oz. Canola Oil

4 ea. Salmon Portions (4 oz. ea.)

1/2 tsp. Kosher Salt

1/8 tsp. Black Pepper, ground

10 oz. Kale, sliced

2 oz. Lemon Dressing

2 ea. Avocados, peeled, pitted and cut into 1/2” pieces

8 oz. Quinoa, cooked

4 oz. Brussels Sprouts, sliced 1/8”

2 oz. Arugula

4 oz. Cranberries, dried

1/2 tsp. Kosher Salt

1/8 tsp. Black Pepper, ground

8 oz. Balsamic Vinaigrette*

2 Tbls. Garlic Aioli*

2 oz. Almond Crust

1 oz. Radishes, thinly sliced (24 slices)

Lemon Zest

Heat the canola oil in a large non-stick, oven-safe sauté pan set over medium-high heat.

Season both sides of the fish with salt and pepper and carefully place into the pan. Cook for approximately 1 minute or until the fish is lightly seared. Flip the fish over and cook for another minute. Remove the fish from the sauté pan and transfer into a baking dish. Place the fish into a preheated oven set at 350°F and cook for another 5 minutes or until done.

While the fish is cooking place the sliced kale into a mixing bowl. Ladle the lemon dressing into the bowl and aggressively toss and “massage” the ingredients together.

Add the avocado, quinoa, Brussels sprouts, arugula and dried cranberries into the bowl.

Season with salt and pepper. Ladle the Balsamic vinaigrette into the bowl and gently toss all of the ingredients together.

Place equal amounts of the salad mix into four serving bowls.

Remove the fish from the oven and spread equal amounts of garlic aioli over piece. Sprinkle equal amounts of the almond crust over each piece of fish. Place the fish back into the oven for 30 seconds to warm the crust.

Place the fish on top of each salad. Place the sliced radishes evenly over the salad.

Sprinkle the lemon zest evenly over the salad and salmon.

Bon appetit

Serves: 4