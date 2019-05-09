‘Florida man’ crime cases to be featured in new series on Oxygen

NEW YORK, N.Y. — If you look up “Florida man” online, you’re sure to find countless weird and wacky crime cases originating from the sunshine state. In fact, they’ve become so prevalent that one television network now plans to make a show all about them.

Oxygen shared the announcement on their website in an article listing all of their upcoming projects.

“Florida Man,” which is a working title, will reportedly be produced by Blumhouse Television and the creators of “Man vs Robot.”

The network gave a brief description of the show as well.

“When the murder is so bizarre, the motive so far-fetched and the crime so outlandish that it sounds like something from a Hollywood screenplay—there’s a good chance it was actually committed by a “Florida Man.” With access to Florida investigators and prosecutors, this series zeroes in on America’s most notorious, outrageous, craftiest killers from the Sunshine State. The series will unravel the strange twists and turns and try in vain to reason how and why this breed of killers took their crimes to levels beyond comprehension.”

Oyxgen hasn’t said when the show will make its debut.