Florida governor has signed a bill allowing teachers to carry firearms

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill that would allow teachers to be armed on campus.

The controversial school safety bill arrived on the governor’s desk after passing the Florida House last week.

Rep. Dane Eagle, who supported the bill, said it does not mean all teachers will have weapons at their disposal.

We need to stop treating teachers as 2nd class citizens. Allow them their Constitutional right to defend themselves & others. ”When law enforcement can’t get there to save others,” Eagle added, “I hope there’s someone in that room who is able to do so.”https://t.co/MZ3f3sKzaA — Dane Eagle (@DaneEagle) May 2, 2019

“There is no line where we are handing out guns to teachers that walk through a door,” Eagle said.

The measure allows school districts to opt-in to the program. It is not a requirement for teachers or districts, CNN affiliate WFOR reported. Teachers from districts that choose to participate will have to undergo police-style training, psychiatric evaluation and drug screening.

Not all school districts support the move.

“We do not believe arming teachers is the best way to make our schools safe,” Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said in a statement last week. Runcie said the Broward County School Board voted on a resolution against arming teachers in March 2018.

The latest bill is based on recommendations by the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission after last year’s massacre in Parkland. It expands on a measure signed last year that imposed new restrictions on firearm sales and allowed some teachers and staff to carry guns in school, WFOR reported.