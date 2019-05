Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Fox 8 and Kaulig Giving would like to salute the Joseph M. Gallagher Chess Team as one of Cleveland's Own.

The team, made up of nine 6th, 7th, and 8th graders, has won five straight Cleveland Metropolitan School District titles. They have gone 57 and 0 over the last two years.

Back in November, the chess team won a grade level competition against 300 players from around the state.

To nominate a person or group to be one of Cleveland's Own, click here.