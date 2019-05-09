Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces return of Asian Lantern Festival in June

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Asian Lantern Festival is returning to Cleveland Metroparks Zoo next month.

According to a press release, the festival presented by Cleveland Clinic Children's will transform the zoo with hundreds of illuminated lanterns beginning June 20.

Nearly 150,000 people attended last year's festival, breaking U.S. and international attendance records for lighting events of its kind.

This year, the festival will include all new lantern displays, including a walk-through 100-foot-long shark tunnel, a 30-foot-tall giant panda, interactive moon swings and stepping stones and an expansive display of Chinese pagodas. There will also be live performances and a new interactive zone.

The event will run Thursday through Sunday from 6:30 to 10 p.m. June 20 through July 28.

Tickets are $15.50 for zoo members and $18.50 for non-members.

