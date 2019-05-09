Cleveland man arrested after 11-year-old boy says he was abducted, raped

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A 34-year-old man has been arrested on a rape charge after an 11-year-old boy told police the man abducted and raped him.

Martin Whitehead was arrested Monday and is being held in the Cuyahoga County jail on a $200,000 bond.

Reports state Whitehead is accused of abducting the boy, who was playing on his skateboard on East 74th Street Sunday. Whitehead is alleged to have forced the boy into his vehicle and then took him to a house on Lawnview, where the child said he was sexually assaulted.

Cleveland detectives with the Sex Crime Unit are investigating the case.

The boy told police after the assault Whitehead dropped him off on East 71st and Superior and asked him not to say anything.

Neighbors on Lawnview said police were at the house where Whitehead lived early Monday morning and arrested him.

"They were back here Wednesday investigating and talking to just about everyone on the block," said Boyd Stubbs.

Stubbs and Eudora Hall, who also lives on Lawnview, said they didn't know Whitehead well but saw him at the house.

"I mean he would come in and go out," Hall said.

Whitehead is expected in court next week.